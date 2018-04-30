Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.04.2018 23:02:46

Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F

Tenaris S.A. / Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) ("Tenaris") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website at www.sec.gov and from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors. Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, through our website at http://ir.tenaris.com/investorkit.cfm.  

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
 1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tenaris S.A. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Tenaris S.A.
2200 West Loop South, 8th floor Houston USA


Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;


Nachrichten zu Tenaris SAReg.Shsmehr Nachrichten

01.11.17
 DGAP-News: Tenaris SAReg.Shs (EQS Group)
01.09.17
 DGAP-News: Tenaris SAReg.Shs (EQS Group)
02.08.17
 DGAP-News: Tenaris SAReg.Shs (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Tenaris SAReg.Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:32
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11:31
Trump entscheidet über Importzölle
11:15
Vontobel: derimail - Mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer und 5.50% p.a. Coupon auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
08:42
SMI leicht fester erwartet
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:04
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Einkaufsmanagerindizes der Eurozone scheinen sich zu stabilisieren
11:13
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tenaris SAReg.Shs 15.21 -0.85% Tenaris SAReg.Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Warum der Euro weiter unter 1,20 Franken bleibt
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Der GoPro-CEO erhält nur noch einen Dollar Gehalt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nahost-Krise belastet
Die Wall Street gab zum Wochenstart nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB