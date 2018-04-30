Tenaris S.A. / Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) ("Tenaris") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website at www.sec.gov and from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors. Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, through our website at http://ir.tenaris.com/investorkit.cfm.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

