11.04.2018 16:16:30

Telia Company AB proposed to elect Tomas Balžekas and Mindaugas Glodas to the Board of Telia Lietuva

Telia Company AB (Sweden), as a shareholder holding 88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter – ‘Telia Lietuva’ or ‘the Company’) shares and votes, proposed to the Annual General Meeting of the Company, that will be held on 25 April 2018, instead of as of 24 April 2018 resigning independent members of the Board – Inga Skisaker and Rolandas Viršilas – to elect Tomas Balžekas and Mindaugas Glodas as independent members of Telia Lietuva Board for the current term of the Board.

Tomas Balžekas (born in 1977) is a shareholder (51 per cent) and General Manager (CEO) of the magazines’ publisher, UAB Media Bites (Lithuania), as well as CEO of an Internet health portal, UAB Mano Daktaras (Lithuania), a subsidiary of UAB Media Bites, and a shareholder (24 per cent) and CEO of UAB Lions Share (Lithuania), an event organiser. Tomas Balžekas has a BA degree in International Business and MBA degree in Finance from Concordia University. Besides, he is founder and owner of some other entities in Lithuania. He has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Mindaugas Glodas (born in 1972) Partner and General Manager (CEO) of venture capital fund, UAB Nextury Ventures (Lithuania), member of the Board of UAB Energijos Sprendimu Centras (Lithuania), member of the Council for Research, Development and Innovations at the Government of Lithuania, member of Coordinating Council of Agency for Science, Innovations and Technologies (Lithuania), Chairman of the Council of Association Žiniu Ekonomikos Forumas (Lithuania), and General Manager (CEO) of a few Lithuanian start-ups. Mindaugas Glodas has a Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) degree from Vilnius University (Lithuania) and MBA degree from Centre for Business Administration UFSIA at University of Antwerp (Belgium). He is member (50 per cent) of a small partnership MB Vox Proxima (Lithuania). He has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Following provisions of The Governance Code for the Companies Listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange both nominees – Tomas Balžekas and Mindaugas Glodas – upon election would be regarded as non-executive member of the Board as well as independent members of the Board.

The Company has not received nominations to the Board instead of as of 24 April 2018 resigning other two members of the Board – Stefan Block and Ole Stenkil, both representing Telia Company AB.

 

ENCL.:
- Curriculum vitae of Tomas Balžekas, a nominee to the Board of Telia Lietuva
- Curriculum vitae of Mindaugas Glodas, a nominee to the Board of Telia Lietuva

 

Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

