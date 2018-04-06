<
06.04.2018 08:45:00

Teleste long-term share-based incentive programme 2015 - directed share issue

TELESTE CORPORATION  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   6.4 2018 AT 9.45 

TELESTE LONG-TERM SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PROGRAMME 2015 - DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

The Board of Directors of Teleste Corporation has on 5 April 2018 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the performance period 2015-2017 of Teleste long-term share-based incentive programme 2015.

In the share issue, 42 771 Teleste shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to the key employees participating in the performance period 2015 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a stock exchange release published on 5 February 2015.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 5 April 2018.

After the share delivery on 6 April 2018, the company holds a total of 821,182 own shares.

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Jukka Rinnevaara, phone +358 2 2605 611

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.teleste.com                                         

