Technology Meets Business at SEMANTiCS 2018

VIENNA, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitally, it's easy to gauge or measure almost anything, huge amounts of data and information are available. However, only a few enterprises have a dedicated strategy in place to manage data and information. Most managers are aware of the importance and impact big data, artificial intelligence and semantic technologies will have in the coming years and how they will influence competition and competitors alike, yet there's no clear idea on where to start. Integrating megatrends into enterprise processes and workflows will only be one of the subjects the SEMANTiCS 2018 will cover.

The international conference will take place for the 14th time from 10th - 13th of September 2018, and provide information about state-of-the-art semantic systems, and representatives of high-tech research and business will gather - this time in the Hilton Waterfront Hotel, Vienna and the Technische Universität Wien.

The importance of data for any business's success has been agreed upon for some time. But yet, even armed with knowledge, there exists a huge gap yet between strategic management expectations on the one hand and actual projects executed and finished according to them on the other. One of the reasons is the fact that data are underestimated as a valuable resource in business practice today. However, as soon as data should be analysed the impossible is expected from those analyses.

Data analysts are supposed to let come to life what is in effect a data silo extracted from multiple databases for big data. Businesses and enterprises tend to be too slack yet to create a basis for such agile data analyses. "This jeopardizes one of the most important competitive advantages a company can have, a sustainable data landscape. If you automate chaos, you will get automated chaos," Andreas Blumauer, CEO of Semantic Web Company says. The Semantic Web Company together with the Technische Universität Wien, University of Leipzig, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and Fachhochschule St. Pölten hosts this event.

The SEMANTiCS 2018 lectures and workshops will introduce projects that show how management and whole enterprises can profit by semantically structured data. Topics covered range from process optimizing for enterprises, next generation customer experience, information management to agile data integration on different levels.

After individual events, discussion is welcome with all high-tech experts as well as lecturers present about the future of big data and AI. The five keynote address will be held by prominent experts in their fields from the US and Europe, among them Daniel Rosenberg, professor of history in Oregon and Elena Simperl, professor for information technologies in Southampton. Both of them are focusing attention on people: Rosenberg examines implications of new data-driven approaches in the humanities, Simperl is in particular interested in socially and economically-motivated aspects of creating and using semantically enabled content on the Web.

