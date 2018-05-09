<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.05.2018 14:05:45

Technology Industry Leader Brian Lillie Named to Talend Board

Equinix Chief Product Officer Will Bolster Data Integration Company's Board with Broad and Deep Customer, Operational, and IT Leadership Skills

 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, today announced that it has named Brian Lillie to its board of directors. With more than two decades of experience leading functionally diverse teams in the enterprise software and cloud computing technology industries, and nearly a decade serving his country as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Lillie brings a range of expertise that will inform Talend's strategy as it grows its leadership position in the cloud market.

"We're delighted to have Brian join Talend's board," said Mike Tuchen, CEO, Talend. "He brings a wealth of technology industry expertise, gained over two decades of leadership in roles ranging from customer success, to sales, to product and IT. His insights and experience will be instrumental in helping guide Talend through its next stage of global growth and product expansion."

Mr. Lillie has been with Equinix for nearly ten years, and during that time has served in increasingly senior roles with the company. He was named Chief Product Officer of Equinix last year and served as its Chief Customer Officer from 2016 to 2017. Prior to that, he was the company's Chief Information Officer for eight years. Before joining Equinix, Mr. Lillie held strategic leadership roles at Verisign, including Vice President of Global Sales Operations. He began his private sector career in IT with Silicon Graphics, including an assignment in Switzerland where he supported IT across EMEA. Previously, Mr. Lillie was an officer with the United States Air Force for nearly a decade, serving as commander of a communications squadron, as an operations director in a mission control center operating satellites, and as a project officer in space research and development.

Widely recognized for his leadership and work driving IT innovation, Mr. Lillie was named Silicon Valley Business Journal's Silicon Valley CIO of the Year in 2014.  He currently sits on the board of Lumentum Holdings Inc.  

"Talend is in an ideal position to maintain the phenomenal growth and success it's experienced since going public. Cloud adoption continues to soar and data management is front and center in nearly every enterprise worldwide. Talend's neutral, comprehensive big data and cloud solutions give enterprises the tools they need to unlock the value in their data, while future-proofing their IT investments," said Mr. Lillie. "I'm delighted to be joining Talend's board and look forward to contributing to its ongoing success."

Mr. Lillie holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Montana State University, an M.S. in Telecommunications Management from Golden Gate University and an M.S. in Management from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

Like this Story? Tweet this: #Talend appoints Brian Lillie Equinix Chief Product Officer & Silicon Valley Business Journal's CIO of the Year to its Board of Directors

Attachment

Siobhan Lyons
Talend
2024319411
slyons@talend.com


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Talend via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu TALEND (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu TALEND (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

23.03.18 TALEND (spons ADRs) Buy Needham & Company, LLC
12.04.17 TALEND (spons ADRs) Overweight Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
02.11.16 TALEND (spons ADRs) overweight Barclays Capital
26.09.16 TALEND (spons ADRs) Buy Rosenblatt

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:33
Folgenschwere Entscheidung
08.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Coupon-Boost dank Autocall-Feature
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Staatsanleihen sichern Vermögen
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TALEND (spons. ADRs) 55.81 -1.34% TALEND (spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Euro zum Franken deutlich unter 1,19 - Italien verunsichert
USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Roche stellt neue Daten für Fachkongress Asco in Aussicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Ausstieg aus Iran-Atomabkommen: SMI auf Richtungssuche - DAX stabil
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Mittwochshandel wenig aufgeregt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB