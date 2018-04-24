TechnipFMC plc Announces Exchange Offer for 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announced today that it has commenced an exchange offer for its outstanding unregistered 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022, Series A. These notes were originally issued on March 29, 2017, in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in an aggregate principal amount of $459,764,000 million (the "Exchange Offer”). Holders of these notes may exchange them for an equal principal amount of a new issue of 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022, Series B, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”). The terms of the new notes are substantially identical to those of the original notes, except that the transfer restrictions and registration rights relating to the original notes do not apply to the new notes.

The Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 22, 2018, unless extended. Tenders of the original notes must be made before the Exchange Offer expires and may be withdrawn at any time before the Exchange Offer expires.

Documents describing the terms of the Exchange Offer, including the prospectus, can be obtained from the exchange agent, U.S. Bank Corporate Trust Services, Attn: Specialized Finance, 111 Fillmore Avenue East, St. Paul, Minnesota 55107, telephone 1-800-934-6802.

This news release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. The Exchange Offer is being made only pursuant to the Exchange Offer documents, including the prospectus that is being distributed to the holders of the original notes and has been filed with the SEC.

A copy of the Form S-4 in relation to the Exchange Offer can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (www.technipfmc.com).

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "scheduled,” "estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

