24.04.2018 22:15:00

TechnipFMC Declares Quarterly Dividend

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per ordinary share payable on or shortly after June 6, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be May 21, 2018.

###

About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

