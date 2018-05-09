Tandem Diabetes Care to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, today announced that Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO, will present a company update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference, which will be held at the Encore at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 12:35 PM Eastern Time (9:35 AM Pacific Time).

The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care's Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations" section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer and the only available pump with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM integration. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2, #tconnect, and $TNDM.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

Tandem Diabetes Care and t:slim X2 are registered trademarks. Dexcom G5 is a registered trademark of Dexcom, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006063/en/