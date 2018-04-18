<
18.04.2018 22:30:00

Tandem Diabetes Care Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release and Conference Call

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, plans to release its first quarter 2018 results after the financial markets close on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:
Date: April 26, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396
International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261
Conference ID: 8129808
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yvqmtowo

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer, now available with Dexcom G5® Mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) integration, and the t:flex® Insulin Pump, the first pump designed for people with greater insulin requirements. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2, #tflex, #tconnect, and $TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

t:flex and Tandem Diabetes Care are registered trademarks, and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Dexcom G5 is a registered trademark of Dexcom, Inc.

02.11.16 Tandem Diabetes Care Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.11.16 Tandem Diabetes Care Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison weiterhin im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street präsentierten sich die Indizes zur Wochenmitte unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

