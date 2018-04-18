Tandem Diabetes Care Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release and Conference Call

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, plans to release its first quarter 2018 results after the financial markets close on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:

Date: April 26, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396

International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261

Conference ID: 8129808

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yvqmtowo

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer, now available with Dexcom G5® Mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) integration, and the t:flex® Insulin Pump, the first pump designed for people with greater insulin requirements. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

