Taiwan Stock Market Overdue For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has jumped higher in six straight sessions, advancing almost 350 points or 3.2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just shy of the 10,860-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is inconclusive after a fall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat, and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial, technology, steel and chemical sectors.

For the day, the index climbed 98.77 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 10,858.98 after trading between 10,808.40 and 10,874.63 on turnover of 163.24 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial soared 2.44 percent, while Fubon Financial climbed 1.57 percent, CTBC Financial collected 2.33 percent, Mega Financial gained 1.15 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation jumped 1.53 percent, Innolux perked 1.32 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 2.53 percent, Catcher Technology was up 2.37 percent, Largan Precision advanced 2.39 percent, China Steel gained 0.43 percent, Taiwan Steel Union climbed 1.28 percent, Formosa Chemicals surged 3.62 percent and Formosa Plastics perked 2.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mostly higher.

The Dow climbed 91.64 points or 0.37 percent to 24,831.17, the NASDAQ fell 2.09 points or 0.03 percent to 7,402.88 and the S&P 500 rose 4.65 points or 0.17 percent to 2,727.72. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, Dow jumped 2.3 percent and the S&P 500 spiked 2.4 percent.

The markets initially benefited from the upward momentum in the two previous sessions, but buying interest waned as the day progressed.

Traders also digested President Donald Trump's outline of his plan to reduce high drug prices, which he has previously described as a top priority for his administration.

In economic news, the Labor Department said import prices increased less than expected in April, while export prices gained more than expected. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment held steady in early May.

Crude oil futures fell Friday amid signs that U.S. production will remain robust. June WTI oil fell 66 cents or 0.9 percent to settle at $70.70/bbl. Prices were up 1.4 percent for the week.