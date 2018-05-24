Taiwan Stock Market May Find Support On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 80 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,885-point plateau although it find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourse were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the steel and finance sectors.

For the day, the index shed 52.55 points or 0.48 percent to finish at the daily low of 10,886.18 after peaking at 10,991.86 on turnover of 137.57 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 1.28 percent, while Fubon Financial fell 0.74 percent, Mega Financial collected 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.22 percent, Innolux was unchanged, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.48 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.51 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 3.52 percent, China Steel dipped 0.43 percent, Taiwan Steel Union climbed 1.28 percent and Formosa Petrochemical tumbled 2.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street turned out positive as stocks showed a notable turnaround Wednesday after opening lower. The major averages climbed into positive territory following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow edged up 52.40 points or 0.21 percent to 24,886.81, the NASDAQ climbed 47.50 points or 0.64 percent to 7,425.96 and the S&P 500 rose 8.85 points or 0.32 percent to 2,733.29.

The late upward move came as the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting were seen as dovish. The minutes showed uncertainty about the outlook for inflation, questioning whether the rate of inflation will be sustained at the Fed's 2 percent target.

The minutes said participants generally agreed that continuing to raise interest rates gradually would likely be appropriate if the economy evolves about as expected.

Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a massive increase in crude oil stockpiles. WTI light sweet oil for July lost 36 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $71.84/bbl.