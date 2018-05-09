09.05.2018 02:30:03

Taiwan Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The win streak has hit three sessions now for the Taiwan stock market, which has advanced almost 180 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,690-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat as the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal was largely priced in, although crude oil prices remain under pressure. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed - and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the steel and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 86.47 points or 0.82 percent to finish at the daily high of 10,691.38 after moving as low as 10,609.04 on turnover of 131.18 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.94 percent, while Fubon Financial added 0.80 percent, Mega Financial gained 0.77 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation spiked 2.01 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.25 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.23 percent, Asia Cement soared 2.86 percent, Taiwan Cement advanced 0.99 percent, China Steel picked up 0.65 percent and Taiwan Steel Union plummeted 2.82 percent.

The lead from Wall Street conveys little guidance as stocks saw a negative bias throughout much of Tuesday's trade before ending roughly flat.

The Dow added 2.89 points or 0.01 percent to 24,360.21, while the NASDAQ crept up 1.69 points or 0.02 percent to 7,266.90 and the S&P 500 fell 0.71 points or 0.03 percent to 2,671.92.

The lackluster trade followed President Donald Trump's announcement of his widely expected decision to withdraw from an international agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program.

Trump harshly criticized the nuclear agreement with Iran in remarks from the White House and signed a memorandum re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

The agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama involved the U.S. and Iran as well as China, France, Russia, the U.K., Germany and the European Union.

Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday following the announcement. Oil trimmed some of its early losses after the announcement, but WTI light sweet oil was still down $1.51 at $69.22 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.18
Tag der Entscheidung
08.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Coupon-Boost dank Autocall-Feature
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Technologieaktien liegen vorne
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Euro zum Franken deutlich unter 1,19 - Italien verunsichert
USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Roche stellt neue Daten für Fachkongress Asco in Aussicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag nur wenig bewegt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB