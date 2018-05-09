Taiwan Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral

(RTTNews) - The win streak has hit three sessions now for the Taiwan stock market, which has advanced almost 180 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,690-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat as the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal was largely priced in, although crude oil prices remain under pressure. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed - and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the steel and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 86.47 points or 0.82 percent to finish at the daily high of 10,691.38 after moving as low as 10,609.04 on turnover of 131.18 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.94 percent, while Fubon Financial added 0.80 percent, Mega Financial gained 0.77 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation spiked 2.01 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.25 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.23 percent, Asia Cement soared 2.86 percent, Taiwan Cement advanced 0.99 percent, China Steel picked up 0.65 percent and Taiwan Steel Union plummeted 2.82 percent.

The lead from Wall Street conveys little guidance as stocks saw a negative bias throughout much of Tuesday's trade before ending roughly flat.

The Dow added 2.89 points or 0.01 percent to 24,360.21, while the NASDAQ crept up 1.69 points or 0.02 percent to 7,266.90 and the S&P 500 fell 0.71 points or 0.03 percent to 2,671.92.

The lackluster trade followed President Donald Trump's announcement of his widely expected decision to withdraw from an international agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program.

Trump harshly criticized the nuclear agreement with Iran in remarks from the White House and signed a memorandum re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

The agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama involved the U.S. and Iran as well as China, France, Russia, the U.K., Germany and the European Union.

Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday following the announcement. Oil trimmed some of its early losses after the announcement, but WTI light sweet oil was still down $1.51 at $69.22 a barrel.