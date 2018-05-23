Taiwan Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market turned lower again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 70 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,940-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast is negative on renewed concerns of a trade war between the United states and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the steel stocks and mixed performances from the financials and technology shares.

For the day, the index fell 27.47 points or 0.25 percent to finish at the daily low of 10,938.73 after peaking at 11,034.12 on turnover of 133.95 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, China Steel fell 0.43 percent, while Taiwan Steel Union retreated 2.50 percent, Cathay Financial shed 0.55 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.94 percent, Mega Financial lost 0.74 percent, Formosa Plastics tumbled 2.67 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation gained 0.93 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 1.18 percent, Innolux added 0.43 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.07 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.49 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday before settling firmly in the red in afternoon trade.

The Dow shed 178.88 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 24,834.41, while the NASDAQ lost 15.58 points or 0.21 percent to 7,378.46 and the S&P fell 8.57 points or 0.31 percent to 2,724.44.

Stocks headed south later in the day after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated his displeasure with ongoing trade negotiations with China, spurring concerns of a trade war.

Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday morning, holding near four-year highs after profit taking. July WTI, the new front-month contract, fell 15 cents or 0.2 percent to $72.20. June WTI oil was down 11 cents or nearly 0.2 percent to settle at $72.13/bbl.