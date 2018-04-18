Taiwan Bourse May Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, sliding more than 150 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,810-point plateau although it's expected to climb higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid earnings and economic numbers, plus a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, technology stocks and steel producers.

For the day, the index skidded 144.10 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 10,810.45 after trading between 10,799.07 and 10,965.20 on turnover of 152.43 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 1.71 percent, while Fubon Financial lost 1.28 percent, Mega Financial was down 1.17 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 2.26 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.26 percent, Innolux plummeted 3.75 percent, AU Optronics plunged 3.82 percent, Catcher Technology declined 2.30 percent, Largan Precision added 0.85 percent, China Steel fell 0.64 percent and Formosa Plastics retreated 1.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as the Dow hit its best closing level in a month.

The Dow added 213.59 points or 0.87 percent to 24,786.63, while the NASDAQ rose 124.81 points or 1.74 percent to 7,281.10 and the S&P gained 28.55 points or 1.07 percent to 2,706.39.

Positive earnings news contributed to the strength on Wall Street, with companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Goldman Sachs (GS), Netflix (NFLX) and UnitedHealth (UNH) pleasing investors.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a rebound in housing starts in March, while building permits also surged. Also, the Federal Reserve said industrial production rose more than expected in March.

Crude oil futures were up Tuesday after the oil minister from Oman have called on OPEC and Russia to extend their supply quota plan beyond 2018. May WTI oil climbed by 30 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $66.52/bbl.