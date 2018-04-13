Taiwan Bourse Expected To Rebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 150 points or 1.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,955-point plateau although it's tipped to see renewed support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to easing geopolitical concerns and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Thursday following a mixed performance from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index slid 18.73 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 10.955.29 after trading between 10,920.62 and 11,008.20 on turnover of 109.08 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.21 percent, while Largan Precision spiked 2.17 percent, Hon Hai Precision dipped 0.57 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.32 percent, Innolux shed 0.40 percent, Catcher Technology soared 2.65 percent, Mega Financial collected 0.59 percent and China Steel, Taiwan Steel Union, Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher Thursday and stayed in the green throughout the session, offsetting the weakness in the previous session.

The Dow added 293.60 points or 1.21 percent to 24,483.05, while the NASDAQ gained 71.22 points or 1.01 percent to 7,140.25 and the S&P was up 21.80 points or 0.83 percent to 2,663.99.

The strength on Wall Street came as President Donald Trump sought to downplay concerns about an attack on Syria.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first time claims for unemployment benefits fell in the week ended April 7. The Labor Department also said import prices were unchanged in March, while export prices increased more than expected.

Crude oil futures were slightly higher Thursday, holding near three-year highs as fears of supply interruptions from the Middle East have eased. June WTI oil was up 20 cents or 0.3 percent at $67.02/bbl, the highest since 2014.