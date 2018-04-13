13.04.2018 02:30:05

Taiwan Bourse Expected To Rebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 150 points or 1.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,955-point plateau although it's tipped to see renewed support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to easing geopolitical concerns and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Thursday following a mixed performance from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index slid 18.73 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 10.955.29 after trading between 10,920.62 and 11,008.20 on turnover of 109.08 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.21 percent, while Largan Precision spiked 2.17 percent, Hon Hai Precision dipped 0.57 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.32 percent, Innolux shed 0.40 percent, Catcher Technology soared 2.65 percent, Mega Financial collected 0.59 percent and China Steel, Taiwan Steel Union, Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher Thursday and stayed in the green throughout the session, offsetting the weakness in the previous session.

The Dow added 293.60 points or 1.21 percent to 24,483.05, while the NASDAQ gained 71.22 points or 1.01 percent to 7,140.25 and the S&P was up 21.80 points or 0.83 percent to 2,663.99.

The strength on Wall Street came as President Donald Trump sought to downplay concerns about an attack on Syria.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first time claims for unemployment benefits fell in the week ended April 7. The Labor Department also said import prices were unchanged in March, while export prices increased more than expected.

Crude oil futures were slightly higher Thursday, holding near three-year highs as fears of supply interruptions from the Middle East have eased. June WTI oil was up 20 cents or 0.3 percent at $67.02/bbl, the highest since 2014.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12.04.18
Trump schickt Gold auf Achterbahnfahrt
12.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - 10% p.a. und Chance auf Couponverdoppelung mit Minenunternehmen
11.04.18
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
Sulzer-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Übertragung der Renova-Aktien abgeschlossen
Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Wieso ein Handelskrieg gerade der Schweiz zu schaffen machen könnte
So verhält sich der Euro im Umfeld des Syrien-Konflikts zu Franken und Dollar
Trump sorgt mit Syrien-Tweet für Beruhigung - Dow geht kräftig im Plus aus dem Handel
Bitcoin-Kurs kurzzeitig wieder über 8'000 US-Dollar gestiegen
Syrien-Konflikt belastet kaum noch: SMI und DAX schliessen klar im Plus
Diese Chancen sehen Experten im zweiten Quartal für europäische Aktien, Öl und Gold
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: US-Banken frieren Sulzer-Konti in den USA ein - CS und UBS setzen Handel aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump sorgt mit Syrien-Tweet für Beruhigung - Dow geht kräftig im Plus aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street hat sich am Donnerstag mehr als von ihren Vortagesverlusten erholt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB