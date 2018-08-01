01.08.2018 01:01:00

Taiga Announces Closing of Acquisition of Exterior Wood, Inc.

BURNABY, BC, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TBL) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Exterior Wood, Inc., a private operator of a wood treatment facility and distribution centre in Washington State. The purchase price was funded primarily using Taiga's existing senior credit facility.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

