01.08.2018 01:01:00
Taiga Announces Closing of Acquisition of Exterior Wood, Inc.
BURNABY, BC, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TBL) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Exterior Wood, Inc., a private operator of a wood treatment facility and distribution centre in Washington State. The purchase price was funded primarily using Taiga's existing senior credit facility.
SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.
