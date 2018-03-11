Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
11.03.2018 18:30:27

TVO confirms a settlement agreement signed on OL3 EPR project completion and related disputes

(UPM, Helsinki, 11 March 2018 at 19:30 EET) - Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) confirms that it has signed a comprehensive settlement agreement concerning the completion of the OL3 EPR project and related disputes with OL 3 EPR (OL3) plant supplier consortium companies Areva NP, Areva GmbH and Siemens AG as well as with Areva Group parent company Areva SA, a company wholly owned by the French State. According to TVO the entry into force of the settlement agreement is subject to certain conditions that are currently expected to be met during March 2018. It is not certain, therefore, that the settlement agreement takes effect.

The agreement as announced by TVO is not expected to have material impact on UPM's result or the fair value of its indirect shareholding in the OL3 project.

Further information on this agreement can be read from TVO's release.

TVO is in the process of constructing a third nuclear power plant unit, OL3, at the Olkiluoto site. UPM participates in OL3 through its shareholding in Pohjolan Voima Oyj (PVO), which is the majority shareholder in TVO. UPM's indirect share of OL3 is approximately 31%.

For further information please contact:
Tapio Korpeinen, Chief Financial Officer, UPM

Interview requests:
Stefan Sundman, VP, Public and Media Relations, UPM, tel. +358 40 535 0501

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9.00-16.00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,100 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | upmbiofore.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: UPM via Globenewswire

