23.05.2018 10:00:00

TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today it has renewed its agreement with Nationwide Building Society, which comes on the heels of celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Nationwide being a client. The processing agreement includes Nationwide’s consumer credit card portfolio, as well as support of account servicing.

With approximately 15 million members, and more than two million credit card cardholders, Nationwide is the world’s largest building society. As part of the multi-year renewal, TSYS will continue to support Nationwide’s account servicing needs with more than 350 advisors employed in a dedicated facility located in Coventry, UK.

"TSYS’ ability to meet our credit card needs has led to a long-standing and successful relationship for both of us,” said Ian Craig, Director of Member Contact & Support, Nationwide Building Society. "Their commitment to innovation and dedication to customer service makes us confident that we will only continue to grow our credit card business and provide excellent value to our members, as we move forward into the second decade of this partnership.”

"We have made the UK market a priority from our first days expanding to become an international company, and our ongoing relationship with Nationwide is a testament to our success in the region,” said Rene Kruse, Group Executive and Managing Director of International Markets, TSYS. "We will strive to continue providing a high level of customer service for Nationwide’s cardholders, while also seeking to help them grow their cardholder base by providing new and innovative offerings going forward.”

About Nationwide

Nationwide is the world's largest building society as well as one of the largest savings providers and a top-three provider of mortgages in the UK. It is also a major provider of current accounts, credit cards, ISAs and personal loans. Nationwide has more than 15 million members.

Customers can manage their finances in a branch, via the mobile app, on the telephone, internet and post. The Society has around 18,000 employees. Nationwide's head office is in Swindon with administration centres based in Northampton, Bournemouth and Dunfermline. The Society also has a number of call centres across the UK.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It’s an approach we call ‘People-Centered Payments®’.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

