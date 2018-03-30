TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 2,233,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.63 per common share



Warrants: 1,116,667 warrants to purchase 1,116,667 common shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.85 per share during a period of up to 36 months following the closing date



Number of subscribers: 1 subscriber



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Intermediaries' Fees: Nil

The Company has issued a press release confirming the closing of the Private Placement dated March 15, 2018.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 mars 2018

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 2 233 333 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,63 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 116 667 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 116 667 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,85 $ par action pendant une période maximale de 36 mois suivant la clôture



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur



Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Honoraires d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 15 mars 2018.

__________________________________________________

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 27, 2018:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 29, 2018:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 29, 2018 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

FREEDOM ENERGY INC. ("FREE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 10, 2018, February 26, 2018 and March 16, 2018:

Number of Shares: 1,450,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 1,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,450,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

________________________________________

GRAPHENE 3D LAB INC. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, March 29, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 162,936 shares at $0.195 per share to settle outstanding debt for $31,772.50.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 28, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange corrects the acceptance of the Second and Final Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2018. The correction relates to the exercise price of the warrants. All other terms are unchanged:

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.19 a.m. PST, March 29, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.21 a.m. PST, March 29, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.45 a.m. PST, March 29, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.055, in consideration of certain services provided by an arm's length service provider to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 13, 2018.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2018:

Number of Shares: 114,678 shares



Purchase Price: US$1.09 per share



Warrants: 114,678 share purchase warrants to purchase 114,678 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$1.50 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2018:

Number of Shares: 107,525 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.93 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________

PREDATOR BLOCKCHAIN CAPITAL CORP. ("PRED.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated March 20, 2018 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 20, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, April 2, 2018, the common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. Trading in the shares of the Company will be immediately halted pending receipt of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

10,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 6,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: PRED.P CUSIP Number: 74039T106 Sponsoring Member: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 400,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 20, 2018.

Company Contact: Arif Shivji Company Address: Suite 1500, 250 - 2nd Street SW

Calgary, AB

T2P 0C1 Company Phone Number: N/A Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: arif.shivji@shivjicfoservice.com

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

Unknown

_______________________________________

SECURITY DEVICES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("SDZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2017:

Number of Shares: 35,783,612 shares







Purchase Price: US$0.106 per share







Warrants: 17,891,806 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,891,806 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.18 for a five year period





Number of Placees: 32 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Paul Jensen Y 943,396 Don Levantin Y 755,512





Northeast Industrial Partners LLC



(Bryan Ganz) Y 1,105,454











Agent's Fee: An aggregate of US$60,669 in cash and 572,354 broker warrants payable to J Streicher Capital, LLC. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at US$0.15 for a five year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ("WNDR")

[formerly WESTSHIRE CAPITAL II CORP. ("WSH.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

1. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Monday, April 2, 2018, the common shares of The Wonderfilm Media Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Westshire Capital II Corp. ("Westshire") will be delisted.

2. Qualifying Transaction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing The Wonderfilm Media Corporation's (formerly Westshire Capital II Corp.) (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its filing statement dated March 1, 2018 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, April 2, 2018, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The QT consists of the acquisition of all shares of The Wonderfilm Media Corporation ("Wonderfilm") for a consideration of 8,920,975 shares ("Resulting Issuer Shares") of the Resulting Issuer @ $0.50 per Resulting Issuer Share ($4,460,488), pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated November 17, 2017 between Westshire, Wonderfilm, and 1141596 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westshire. This QT is not a non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction.

For further information on the Qualifying Transaction, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement available on SEDAR.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction has been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

3. Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2017 and November 27, 2017:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 Westshire share



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Westshire share



Number of Placees: 18 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Agents: Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Fee: Cash commission of $40,000



Agents' Warrants: 30,000 warrants to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at $0.50 per Resulting Issuer until March 26, 2020

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

4. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2017:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 Wonderfilm shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Wonderfilm share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

5. Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors on November 27, 2017, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to The Wonderfilm Media Corporation.

Effective at the opening onMonday, April 2, 2018, the common shares of The Wonderfilm Media Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Westshire will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Industrial" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited.shares with no par value of which

12,588,225.shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 5,884,341 shares are subject to escrow, 2,373,487 Principal shares of which are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement, 3,010,854 non-Principal shares if which are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement, and 500,000 of which are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement

7,473,935 performance shares are subject to discretionary escrow in accordance with Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement

104,202 stock options are subject to Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: WNDR (new) CUSIP Number: 97817T 10 5 (new)



Company Contact: Kirk Shaw, CEO and Director Company Address: 2412 Columbia Street, Vancouver, BC, V5Y 3E6 Company Phone Number: 604-638-4890 Company Email Address: info@wonderfilm.com

________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 5,375,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.08 per share







Warrants: 5,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,375,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period







Number of Placees: 12 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Lawrence Roulston Y 312,500 Linnea Von Hessert Y 125,000 Brien Lundin Y 187,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 4 placee(s)]

1,625,000

________________________________________

ZEDCOR ENERGY INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 2, 2017, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Loan Bonus Arrangement announced April 24, 2017 and April 28, 2017:

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2019

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2020

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.27

The warrant are being extended in correspondence with the extension of the Loan Agreement with Maynbridge Capital. For further information please refer to the Company's new release dated March 28, 2018.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange