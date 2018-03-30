|
30.03.2018 03:10:00
TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
VANCOUVER, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares:
2,233,333 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.63 per common share
Warrants:
1,116,667 warrants to purchase 1,116,667 common shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.85 per share during a period of up to 36 months following the closing date
Number of subscribers:
1 subscriber
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Nil
Intermediaries' Fees:
Nil
The Company has issued a press release confirming the closing of the Private Placement dated March 15, 2018.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 mars 2018
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
Nombre d'actions :
2 233 333 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,63 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
1 116 667 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 116 667 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,85 $ par action pendant une période maximale de 36 mois suivant la clôture
Nombre de souscripteurs :
1 souscripteur
Participation initié / Groupe Pro :
Aucun
Honoraires d'intermédiation :
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 15 mars 2018.
__________________________________________________
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 27, 2018:
Number of Shares:
12,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.35
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 29, 2018:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 29, 2018 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
FREEDOM ENERGY INC. ("FREE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 10, 2018, February 26, 2018 and March 16, 2018:
Number of Shares:
1,450,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per share
Warrants:
1,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,450,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GRAPHENE 3D LAB INC. ("GGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, March 29, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 162,936 shares at $0.195 per share to settle outstanding debt for $31,772.50.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated March 28, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange corrects the acceptance of the Second and Final Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2018. The correction relates to the exercise price of the warrants. All other terms are unchanged:
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.19 a.m. PST, March 29, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.21 a.m. PST, March 29, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.45 a.m. PST, March 29, 2018, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.055, in consideration of certain services provided by an arm's length service provider to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 13, 2018.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2018:
Number of Shares:
114,678 shares
Purchase Price:
US$1.09 per share
Warrants:
114,678 share purchase warrants to purchase 114,678 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$1.50 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2018:
Number of Shares:
107,525 shares
Purchase Price:
US$0.93 per share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________
PREDATOR BLOCKCHAIN CAPITAL CORP. ("PRED.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated March 20, 2018 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 20, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Monday, April 2, 2018, the common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. Trading in the shares of the Company will be immediately halted pending receipt of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Alberta
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
10,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
6,000,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
PRED.P
CUSIP Number:
74039T106
Sponsoring Member:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Options:
400,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from date of listing.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 20, 2018.
Company Contact:
Arif Shivji
Company Address:
Suite 1500, 250 - 2nd Street SW
Calgary, AB
T2P 0C1
Company Phone Number:
N/A
Company Fax Number:
N/A
Company Email Address:
Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:
- Unknown
_______________________________________
SECURITY DEVICES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("SDZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2017:
Number of Shares:
35,783,612 shares
Purchase Price:
US$0.106 per share
Warrants:
17,891,806 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,891,806 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$0.18 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
32 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Paul Jensen
Y
943,396
Don Levantin
Y
755,512
Northeast Industrial Partners LLC
(Bryan Ganz)
Y
1,105,454
Agent's Fee:
An aggregate of US$60,669 in cash and 572,354 broker warrants payable to J Streicher Capital, LLC. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at US$0.15 for a five year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
____________________________________
THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ("WNDR")
[formerly WESTSHIRE CAPITAL II CORP. ("WSH.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
1. Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Monday, April 2, 2018, the common shares of The Wonderfilm Media Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Westshire Capital II Corp. ("Westshire") will be delisted.
2. Qualifying Transaction
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing The Wonderfilm Media Corporation's (formerly Westshire Capital II Corp.) (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its filing statement dated March 1, 2018 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, April 2, 2018, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The QT consists of the acquisition of all shares of The Wonderfilm Media Corporation ("Wonderfilm") for a consideration of 8,920,975 shares ("Resulting Issuer Shares") of the Resulting Issuer @ $0.50 per Resulting Issuer Share ($4,460,488), pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated November 17, 2017 between Westshire, Wonderfilm, and 1141596 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westshire. This QT is not a non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction.
For further information on the Qualifying Transaction, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement available on SEDAR.
The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction has been completed.
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:
3. Private Placement-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2017 and November 27, 2017:
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 Westshire share
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per Westshire share
Number of Placees:
18 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Agents:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
Agent's Fee:
Cash commission of $40,000
Agents' Warrants:
30,000 warrants to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at $0.50 per Resulting Issuer until March 26, 2020
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
4. Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2017:
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 Wonderfilm shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per Wonderfilm share
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
5. Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors on November 27, 2017, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to The Wonderfilm Media Corporation.
Effective at the opening onMonday, April 2, 2018, the common shares of The Wonderfilm Media Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Westshire will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Industrial" company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited.shares with no par value of which
12,588,225.shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
5,884,341 shares are subject to escrow, 2,373,487 Principal shares of which are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement, 3,010,854 non-Principal shares if which are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement, and 500,000 of which are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement
7,473,935 performance shares are subject to discretionary escrow in accordance with Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement
104,202 stock options are subject to Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
WNDR (new)
CUSIP Number:
97817T 10 5 (new)
Company Contact:
Kirk Shaw, CEO and Director
Company Address:
2412 Columbia Street, Vancouver, BC, V5Y 3E6
Company Phone Number:
604-638-4890
Company Email Address:
________________________________
THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares:
5,375,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
5,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,375,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Lawrence Roulston
Y
312,500
Linnea Von Hessert
Y
125,000
Brien Lundin
Y
187,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[ 4 placee(s)]
1,625,000
________________________________________
ZEDCOR ENERGY INC. ("ZDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2018
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 2, 2017, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Loan Bonus Arrangement announced April 24, 2017 and April 28, 2017:
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2020
Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25
New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.27
The warrant are being extended in correspondence with the extension of the Loan Agreement with Maynbridge Capital. For further information please refer to the Company's new release dated March 28, 2018.
________________________________________
