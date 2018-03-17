Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
TSB deploys a team to Port-Daniel-Gascons, Quebec, following a fatal accident aboard the bulk carrier Sage Amazon
QUÉBEC, March 17, 2018 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Port-Daniel-Gascons, Quebec, following a fatal accident aboard the bulk carrier Sage Amazon. The vessel is registered in Liberia. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca.
