02.08.2018 05:11:00

TSB deploys a team of investigators to an air accident southwest of the Calgary/Springbank Airport, Alberta

EDMONTON, Aug. 1, 2018 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to an accident involving a Piper PA-31 Navajo approximately 40 nautical miles southwest of the Calgary/Springbank Airport, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

 

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

01.08.18
Ölpreise wegen steigender OPEC-Produktion unter Druck – das müssen Anleger jetzt beachten!
31.07.18
Vontobel: derimail - Heute Zeichnungsschluss: Partizipationszertifikat auf Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer
31.07.18
Die Luft wird dünner für den SMI
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Zentralbank erreicht ihre Ziele
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie unentschlossen
Feintool erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
Analyst: Diese sieben Luxus-Aktien überleben jeden Handelskrieg

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fällt nach Apple-Zahlen und Leitzinsentscheid zurück
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB