TSB deploys a team of investigators to Colindale, Nova Scotia, following the capsizing of the fishing vessel Ocean Star II

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 13, 2018 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to Colindale, Nova Scotia, following the capsizing of the fishing vessel Ocean Star II which led to the loss of life of two fishermen. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

