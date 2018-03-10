Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
10.03.2018 20:37:00

TSB deploys a team of investigators the Fredericton Airport, New Brunswick, following an aircraft incident

DARTMOUTH, NS, March 10, 2018 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board is deploying a team of investigators following a diversion to the Fredericton Airport, New Brunswick, due to an electrical fire aboard an aircraft operated by Porter Airlines. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

 

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.03.18
Trump macht ernst – die Auswirkungen auf Öl, Gold und Silber
09.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
09.03.18
SMI-Erholung gewinnt an Dynamik
05.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wachstum in Osteuropa bleibt weit überdurchschnittlich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ist der Hype um Elon Musk gerechtfertigt? - So laufen seine Geschäfte wirklich
Aus diesem Grund legt Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway die Bilanzen am Wochenende vor
US-Bösen schliessen nach Arbeitsmarktdaten sehr fest
Darum bleibt der Euro über 1,17 Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Angeblicher Bitcoin-Erfinder auf 10 Milliarden US-Dollar verklagt
So reagiert der Euro auf die EZB-Aussagen
SMI legt bis Handelsende kräftig zu - DAX schliesst nach EZB-Sitzung fest
Fitch bestätigt Rating für Fresenius und FMC
Aktie schwach: UBS passt Gewinnzahlen 2017 an - Ermotti verdiente trotzdem mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Plus - DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende
Die heimische Börse wurde am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Daten aus den USA angeschoben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB