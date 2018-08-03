TSAS signs major deal with Air Transat

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Trans-Sol Aviation Service Inc. (TSAS) has entered into an agreement with Air Transat, as part of which TSAS will provide passenger services and cabin grooming in Air Transat's aircrafts in Montréal as of this November. Both companies are already partners at the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport and the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

"Over the years, TSAS has stood out through its excellent service and commitment," said Jean-François Lemay, President and General Manager, Air Transat. "We therefore gladly add passenger services and cabin grooming for our aircrafts in Montréal to the services already provided by TSAS in this city."

"We are thrilled by the trust Air Transat has placed in us," said Denis Jacob, President and CEO, TSAS. "This is an important milestone for TSAS, as we now provide all services in Montréal, thereby giving us a distinct edge with regard to our overall growth and prospects moving forward."

About TSAS

A wholly owned subsidiary of Avjet Holding Inc. and active in the ground handling industry for the past several years, TSAS is renowned for service excellence among Québec's airlines. TSAS provides airlines with its know-how and experience in passenger, aircraft and cargo processing and handling.

