03.08.2018 12:00:00

TSAS signs major deal with Air Transat

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Trans-Sol Aviation Service Inc. (TSAS) has entered into an agreement with Air Transat, as part of which TSAS will provide passenger services and cabin grooming in Air Transat's aircrafts in Montréal as of this November. Both companies are already partners at the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport and the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

"Over the years, TSAS has stood out through its excellent service and commitment," said Jean-François Lemay, President and General Manager, Air Transat. "We therefore gladly add passenger services and cabin grooming for our aircrafts in Montréal to the services already provided by TSAS in this city."

"We are thrilled by the trust Air Transat has placed in us," said Denis Jacob, President and CEO, TSAS. "This is an important milestone for TSAS, as we now provide all services in Montréal, thereby giving us a distinct edge with regard to our overall growth and prospects moving forward."

About TSAS

A wholly owned subsidiary of Avjet Holding Inc. and active in the ground handling industry for the past several years, TSAS is renowned for service excellence among Québec's airlines. TSAS provides airlines with its know-how and experience in passenger, aircraft and cargo processing and handling.

 

SOURCE Trans-Sol Aviation Service Inc. (TSAS)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:07
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08:43
SMI schlägt sich wacker
02.08.18
Volkswagen Vz. – abgeprallt
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse wählt offenbar Frankfurt als Post-Brexit-Standort
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
GAM-Kunden flüchten nach Manager-Suspendierung aus dessen Fonds - Aktie sackt ab
SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus
Darum sinkt der Euro unter 1,16 Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verhalten -- DAX fester
Kurz vor dem Wochenende zeigt sich die heimische Börse zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB