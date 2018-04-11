TRU Aseptics, Using IDC’s The Answer® Technology, Gets Grade "A” Dairy Approval

TRU Aseptics, a marketing alliance partner of International Dispensing Corporation (IDC), announced that TRU Aseptics is now certified as a Grade "A” Dairy Manufacturer and Interstate Milk Shipper.

Already a low acid aseptic processor, TRU Aseptics is now able to receive and process raw, pasteurized, and standardized milk, allowing it to add whole, 2%, skim, and half-and-half milk products to its low acid product portfolio. In addition, TRU Aseptics can also process new and popular plant-based liquids such as almond milk, soy milk and pea proteins, as well as fruit juices, smoothies, coffees and teas.

On March 12, 2018, IDC and TRU Aseptics announced the commencement of their sales & marketing alliance, and that TRU Aseptics’ new high-speed Alfa Laval Bag-in-Box filler had been validated to run IDC’s The Answer® tap for low-acid UHT products. The Answer® is the world’s only aseptic tap that can safely dispense UHT liquids from a large-format (3-25 liter) flexible package while continuing to preserve the sterility of the package’s remaining contents for an extended period of time without refrigeration or preservatives. TRU Aseptics has invested in the latest aseptic technologies for dairy processing that are highly compatible with IDC’s The Answer® tap.

TRU Aseptics’ Grade "A” approval significantly enhances the scope of this marketing partnership, bringing into play virtually every dairy product and customer in the USA. IDC provides TRU Aseptics with a unique dispensing technology to form the cornerstone of their joint foodservice efforts. Sales and marketing initiatives are already underway to promote this superior system.

"Our recent Grade ‘A’ approval represents the final piece of the puzzle,” said TRU’s CEO Jim Hurley. "With IDC and The Answer® we are ready to present the dairy foodservice industry with an innovative solution that is superior in virtually every conceivable fashion.”

"When it comes to unparalleled manufacturing and marketing support and a clear vision for change, IDC’s relationship with TRU Aseptics is an ideal scenario,” said IDC Chairman Greg Abbott. "TRU Aseptic is the finest, most modern high and low-acid, and large size container, facility in North America, and we appreciate their embrace of our technology. They are doing everything the right way.”

About IDC

Based in New York City IDC (IDND; www.idcinnovation.com) is a packaging R&D company that creates and manufacturers disruptive innovations for the beverage and liquid food industries. The company is best known for its international award-winning The Answer®, the world’s only certified and commercial aseptic tap which prevents micro-organisms from compromising product safety even though prolonged unrefrigerated use. The Answer® is used to dispense both low and high-acid beverages, including dairy, dairy-based coffee, juice, tea, and coconut water, and is currently being deployed in the USA, China, Germany, Pakistan, and Mexico. The company’s trademarked BID™ (Bag-in-Dispenser) system is believed to be the industry’s most economical and environmental means of delivery UHT beverages.

About TRU Aseptics

TRU Aseptics (www.TRUaseptics.com) is a privately-held low and high-acid aseptic contract manufacturer based in Beloit, WI. Built on the "TRU TO NATURE” approach, our mission is to produce food and beverages that promote life, health, and well-being. TRU provides liquid aseptic solution to the Foodservice, C-Store, Club Store, and industrial markets. We focus on Bag-in-Box and Bulk processing and packing for dairy, plant-based liquids, coffees, teas, smoothies, vegetable, and fruit juices. Additionally, TRU offers compounding, utilizing packaging and standardization of products to help eliminate quality variances.

