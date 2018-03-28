<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2018 08:00:39

TRANSPARENCY DECLARATION - PARTICIPATION NOTIFICATION BY SOLVAC SA

   

Brussels, Wednesday March 28, 2018, 8h00 --- According to the Belgian transparency legislation in force (Law of May 2, 2007), SOLVAC SA, located at Rue des Champs Elysées 43 - 1050 Brussels - Belgium, has notified Solvay SA that on:

  • March 21, 2018, Solvay Stock Option Management Sprl (SSOM) crossed downwards the statutory declaration threshold of 3% of the existing voting rights emitted by Solvay SA, for a total of 2.989% (2.318% of direct voting rights + 0.67% of other financial instruments), whereby the combined holding by Solvac and SSOM reached 33.70% of the existing voting rights;
  • March 22, 2018, SSOM crossed upwards the statutory declaration threshold of 3% of the existing voting rights emitted by Solvay SA, for a total of 3.013% (2.342% of direct voting rights + 0.67% of other financial instruments), whereby the combined holding by Solvac and SSOM reached 33.72% of the existing voting rights.

SOLVAC SA is presumed to exercise de facto control over Solvay SA, and therefore SSOM, on the basis of Article 5, §3, 2nd paragraph of the Belgian companies code.

The declaration by SOLVAC SA is published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

For the complete press release, please read the enclosed PDF.

       Follow us on twitter @SolvayGroup

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that address key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 24,500 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.1 billion in 2017, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

Caroline Jacobs Kimberly Stewart Jodi Allen Geoffroy Raskin Bisser Alexandrov
Media Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations
+32 2 264 1530 +32 2 264 3694 +1 609 860 4608 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687
     
     
     
     


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Solvay S.A. via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Solvay S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Solvay S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

27.03.18
Grosses Interesse am ersten Handelstag an neuen Rohöl-Terminkontrakten in China
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
27.03.18
SMI heute deutlich fester erwartet
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation geht weiter zurück
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Solvay S.A. 140.67 18.03% Solvay S.A.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor
Geheime Messinstrumente enthüllt: So bestimmt Amazon den Erfolg von Prime Video
Deutsche Bank wohl auf der Suche nach Nachfolger - Auch UniCredit-Chef im Gespräch
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - auch zum Franken schwächer
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter erwartet
Zur Wochenmitte wird der heimische Aktienmarkt mit negativer Tendenz erwartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB