21.05.2018 16:34:59

TPD: Changes in substantial shareholdings


AS Trigon Property Development (hereinafter TPD) informs about changes in substantial shareholding. Based on 21.05.2018 transaction Skano Fibreboard Osaühing acquired 346 667 shares of TPD. As a result of the transaction Skano Fibreboard Osaühing now owns 7.71% of the voting shares of TPD.

AS Skano Group holding in TPD has decreased by the corresponding number of shares (346 667 shares). AS Skano Group no longer owns shares in TPD.

According to § 186 of the Securities Market Act the issuer is required to notify the stock exchange about changes in substantial ownership.

Aivar Kempi
Member of the Management Board
+372 66 79 200
info@trigonproperty.com

