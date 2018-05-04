TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2018

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2018.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in April 2018, compared with 13 in the previous month and 18 in April 2017. The new listings included three exchange traded funds and one technology company. Total financings raised in April 2018 increased 26% from the previous month, and were down 52% compared to April 2017. The total number of financings in April 2018 was 30, compared with 42 the previous month and 47 in April 2017.

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in April 2018, compared with 11 the previous month and three in April 2017. The new listings were eight capital pool companies, one technology company, and one consumer products and services company. Total financings raised in April 2018 increased 39% compared to the previous month, but were down 14% compared to April 2017. There were 109 financings in April 2018, compared with 130 in the previous month and 146 in April 2017.

Toronto Stock Exchange



April 2018 March 2018 April 2017 Issuers Listed 1,513 1,513 1,500 New Issuers Listed 4 13 18 IPOs 4 11 17 Graduates from TSXV 0 0 0 Issues Listed 2,165 2,188 2,195 IPO Financings Raised $686,082,750 $121,000,000 $301,000,014 Secondary Financings Raised $1,284,438,591 $1,315,529,961 $4,133,664,529 Supplemental Financings Raised $667,046,000 $657,772,350 $1,093,397,964 Total Financings Raised $2,637,567,341 $2,094,302,311 $5,528,062,507 Total Number of Financings 30 42 47 Market Cap Listed Issues $2,879,874,997,568 $2,830,648,219,529 $2,860,729,428,140

Year-to-date Statistics



2018 2017 % change New Issuers Listed 42 52 -19.2 IPOs 38 44 -13.6 Graduates from TSXV 1 6 -83.3 IPO Financings Raised $1,063,830,313 $1,001,370,824 +6.2 Secondary Financings Raised $5,415,546,553 $9,238,522,074 -41.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,707,244,420 $6,674,268,784 -44.5 Total Financings Raised $10,186,621,286 $16,914,161,682 -39.8 Total Number of Financings 173 210 -17.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $2,879,874,997,568 $2,860,729,428,140 +0.7

TSX Venture Exchange *



April 2018 March 2018 April 2017 Issuers Listed 1,977 1,976 2,015 New Issuers Listed 10 11 3 IPOs 8 9 1 Graduates to TSX 0 0 0 Issues Listed 2,058 2,054 2,074 IPO Financings Raised $2,752,500 $6,050,000 $400,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $156,391,085 $69,328,743 $282,092,640 Supplemental Financings Raised $442,456,290 $357,768,420 $417,879,475 Total Financings Raised $601,599,875 $433,147,163 $700,372,115 Total Number of Financings 109 130 146 Market Cap Listed Issues $51,140,606,873 $52,137,761,011 $43,289,546,600

Year-to-date Statistics



2018 2017 % Change New Issuers Listed 40 19 +110.5 IPOs 30 11 +172.7 Graduates to TSX 1 6 -83.3 IPO Financings Raised $14,948,520 $37,943,151 -60.6 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $964,498,602 $840,523,095 +14.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,973,980,994 $1,755,067,865 +12.5 Total Financings Raised $2,953,428,116 $2,633,534,111 +12.1 Total Number of Financings 605 605 n/c Market Cap Listed Issues $51,140,606,873 $43,289,546,600 +18.1



*Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised) (1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2018:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Purpose Global Innovators Fund ETF PINV Purpose Strategic Yield Fund ETF SYLD Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund ETF PINC Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. CDAY

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Apolo III Acquisition Corp. AIII.P ECC Ventures 1 Corp. EONE.P ECC Ventures 2 Corp. ETWO.P MG Capital Corporation MGX.P Norwick Capital Corp. NWK.P Pine Trail Capital Trust PINE.P Ponderous Panda Capital Corp. PPCC.P Predator Blockchain Capital Corp. PRED.P Resaas Services Inc. RSS The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER

