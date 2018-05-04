<
04.05.2018 21:46:00

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2018

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2018.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in April 2018, compared with 13 in the previous month and 18 in April 2017. The new listings included three exchange traded funds and one technology company. Total financings raised in April 2018 increased 26% from the previous month, and were down 52% compared to April 2017. The total number of financings in April 2018 was 30, compared with 42 the previous month and 47 in April 2017.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in April 2018, compared with 11 the previous month and three in April 2017. The new listings were eight capital pool companies, one technology company, and one consumer products and services company. Total financings raised in April 2018 increased 39% compared to the previous month, but were down 14% compared to April 2017. There were 109 financings in April 2018, compared with 130 in the previous month and 146 in April 2017.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2018 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange


April 2018

March 2018

April 2017

Issuers Listed

1,513

1,513

1,500

New Issuers Listed

4

13

18

IPOs

4

11

17

Graduates from TSXV

0

0

0

Issues Listed

2,165

2,188

2,195

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$686,082,750

$121,000,000

$301,000,014

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,284,438,591

$1,315,529,961

$4,133,664,529

Supplemental Financings Raised

$667,046,000

$657,772,350

$1,093,397,964

Total Financings Raised

$2,637,567,341

$2,094,302,311

$5,528,062,507

Total Number of Financings                        

30

42

47

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$2,879,874,997,568

$2,830,648,219,529

$2,860,729,428,140

 

Year-to-date Statistics


2018

2017

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

42

52

-19.2

IPOs

38

44

-13.6

Graduates from TSXV

1

6

-83.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,063,830,313

$1,001,370,824

+6.2

Secondary Financings Raised

$5,415,546,553

$9,238,522,074

-41.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,707,244,420

$6,674,268,784

-44.5

Total Financings Raised

$10,186,621,286

$16,914,161,682

-39.8

Total Number of Financings

173

210

-17.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$2,879,874,997,568

$2,860,729,428,140

+0.7

 

TSX Venture Exchange*


April 2018

March 2018

April 2017

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,977

1,976

2,015

New Issuers Listed

10

11

3

IPOs                                           

8

9

1

Graduates to TSX

0

0

0

Issues Listed

2,058

2,054

2,074

IPO Financings Raised

$2,752,500

$6,050,000

$400,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$156,391,085

$69,328,743

$282,092,640

Supplemental Financings Raised

$442,456,290

$357,768,420

$417,879,475

Total Financings Raised

$601,599,875

$433,147,163

$700,372,115

Total Number of Financings                        

109

130

146

Market Cap Listed Issues

$51,140,606,873

$52,137,761,011

$43,289,546,600

 

Year-to-date Statistics


2018

2017

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

40

19

+110.5

IPOs

30

11

+172.7

Graduates to TSX

1

6

-83.3

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$14,948,520

$37,943,151

-60.6

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$964,498,602

$840,523,095

+14.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,973,980,994

$1,755,067,865

+12.5

Total Financings Raised

$2,953,428,116

$2,633,534,111

+12.1

Total Number of Financings                        

605

605

n/c

Market Cap Listed Issues

$51,140,606,873

$43,289,546,600

+18.1


*Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2018:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Purpose Global Innovators Fund ETF

PINV

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund ETF

SYLD

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund ETF

PINC

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 

CDAY

 

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Apolo III Acquisition Corp.

AIII.P

ECC Ventures 1 Corp.

EONE.P

ECC Ventures 2 Corp.

ETWO.P

MG Capital Corporation

MGX.P

Norwick Capital Corp.

NWK.P

Pine Trail Capital Trust

PINE.P

Ponderous Panda Capital Corp.

PPCC.P

Predator Blockchain Capital Corp.

PRED.P

Resaas Services Inc.

RSS

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

WTER

 

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock ExchangeTSX Venture ExchangeTSX Alpha ExchangeThe Canadian Depository for SecuritiesMontréal ExchangeCanadian Derivatives Clearing CorporationTrayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

