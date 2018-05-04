|
04.05.2018 21:46:00
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2018
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2018.
TSX welcomed four new issuers in April 2018, compared with 13 in the previous month and 18 in April 2017. The new listings included three exchange traded funds and one technology company. Total financings raised in April 2018 increased 26% from the previous month, and were down 52% compared to April 2017. The total number of financings in April 2018 was 30, compared with 42 the previous month and 47 in April 2017.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in April 2018, compared with 11 the previous month and three in April 2017. The new listings were eight capital pool companies, one technology company, and one consumer products and services company. Total financings raised in April 2018 increased 39% compared to the previous month, but were down 14% compared to April 2017. There were 109 financings in April 2018, compared with 130 in the previous month and 146 in April 2017.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2018 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
April 2018
March 2018
April 2017
Issuers Listed
1,513
1,513
1,500
New Issuers Listed
4
13
18
IPOs
4
11
17
Graduates from TSXV
0
0
0
Issues Listed
2,165
2,188
2,195
IPO Financings Raised
$686,082,750
$121,000,000
$301,000,014
Secondary Financings Raised
$1,284,438,591
$1,315,529,961
$4,133,664,529
Supplemental Financings Raised
$667,046,000
$657,772,350
$1,093,397,964
Total Financings Raised
$2,637,567,341
$2,094,302,311
$5,528,062,507
Total Number of Financings
30
42
47
Market Cap Listed Issues
$2,879,874,997,568
$2,830,648,219,529
$2,860,729,428,140
Year-to-date Statistics
2018
2017
% change
New Issuers Listed
42
52
-19.2
IPOs
38
44
-13.6
Graduates from TSXV
1
6
-83.3
IPO Financings Raised
$1,063,830,313
$1,001,370,824
+6.2
Secondary Financings Raised
$5,415,546,553
$9,238,522,074
-41.4
Supplemental Financings Raised
$3,707,244,420
$6,674,268,784
-44.5
Total Financings Raised
$10,186,621,286
$16,914,161,682
-39.8
Total Number of Financings
173
210
-17.6
Market Cap Listed Issues
$2,879,874,997,568
$2,860,729,428,140
+0.7
TSX Venture Exchange*
April 2018
March 2018
April 2017
Issuers Listed
1,977
1,976
2,015
New Issuers Listed
10
11
3
IPOs
8
9
1
Graduates to TSX
0
0
0
Issues Listed
2,058
2,054
2,074
IPO Financings Raised
$2,752,500
$6,050,000
$400,000
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$156,391,085
$69,328,743
$282,092,640
Supplemental Financings Raised
$442,456,290
$357,768,420
$417,879,475
Total Financings Raised
$601,599,875
$433,147,163
$700,372,115
Total Number of Financings
109
130
146
Market Cap Listed Issues
$51,140,606,873
$52,137,761,011
$43,289,546,600
Year-to-date Statistics
2018
2017
% Change
New Issuers Listed
40
19
+110.5
IPOs
30
11
+172.7
Graduates to TSX
1
6
-83.3
IPO Financings Raised
$14,948,520
$37,943,151
-60.6
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$964,498,602
$840,523,095
+14.7
Supplemental Financings Raised
$1,973,980,994
$1,755,067,865
+12.5
Total Financings Raised
$2,953,428,116
$2,633,534,111
+12.1
Total Number of Financings
605
605
n/c
Market Cap Listed Issues
$51,140,606,873
$43,289,546,600
+18.1
*Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2018:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Purpose Global Innovators Fund ETF
PINV
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund ETF
SYLD
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund ETF
PINC
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
CDAY
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Apolo III Acquisition Corp.
AIII.P
ECC Ventures 1 Corp.
EONE.P
ECC Ventures 2 Corp.
ETWO.P
MG Capital Corporation
MGX.P
Norwick Capital Corp.
NWK.P
Pine Trail Capital Trust
PINE.P
Ponderous Panda Capital Corp.
PPCC.P
Predator Blockchain Capital Corp.
PRED.P
Resaas Services Inc.
RSS
The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
WTER
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
