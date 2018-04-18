TIER REIT to Release First Quarter 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 8th

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Central Time. Callers in the US or Canada may join the conference call by dialing 877.407.0789.

A live, listen-only webcast and subsequent replay will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tierreit.com/ir.

About TIER REIT, Inc.

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. TIER REIT’s vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com or call 972.483.2400.

