TGS announces a new multi-client project in the UK

ASKER, NORWAY (2 August 2018) - TGS announces West of Shetlands project.

Acquisition has commenced on the new Erlend Wild West multi-client 3D seismic project. This survey will cover a minimum of 1,000 km2 in the UK West of Shetland region and ties into TGS' existing EW12 3D data. TGS will harness its acquisition and broadband processing expertise in this region, using its Clari-Fi(TM) broadband technology to deliver high fidelity imaging of the subsurface.

"Erlend Wild West 3D will expand TGS' data coverage, including open acreage and existing discoveries, in the West of Shetlands region, where high potential prospects have been identified. This project will provide modern, high quality seismic data to an area that is highly relevant for exploration in the newly awarded acreage for the UK 30th Offshore Licensing Round", commented Kristian Johansen, CEO for TGS.

Company Summary TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions. For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.

Forward-looking statements and contact information All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS). TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".

For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email:sven.larsen@tgs.com Will Ashby

SVP Investor Relations, HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby@tgs.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TGS via Globenewswire

