TGS announces Q2 2018 Results with highest quarterly operating profit in four years

ASKER, NORWAY (2 August 2018) - TGS reported net revenues of USD 158 million in Q2 2018, up 47% from Q2 2017. Operating profit for the quarter was USD 54 million (34% of net revenues), the highest quarterly operating profit in four years. TGS' strong cash flow generation continued with free cash flow of USD 55 million in the quarter, up from USD 12 million in Q2 2017, resulting in an increased cash balance of USD 338 million. Quarterly dividend will be maintained at USD 0.20 per share, up 33% from Q2 2017.

2nd Quarter Highlights - Segment Reporting

Consolidated net revenues were USD 158 million, up 47% from USD 108 million in Q2 2017

Net late sales totaled USD 136 million, up 73% from USD 79 million in Q2 2017

Net pre-funding revenues were USD 21 million, funding 37% of TGS' operational multi-client investments for the quarter

Operational multi-client investments were USD 56 million in addition to USD 4 million from risk sharing arrangements

Operating profit (EBIT) was USD 54 million (34% of net revenues), up 200% from USD 18 million (17% of net revenues) in Q2 2017

Cash flow from operations was USD 128 million, up from USD 53 million in Q2 2017

Free cash flow (after multi-client investments) was USD 55 million, up from USD 12 million in Q2 2017

Cash balance at 30 June 2018 was USD 338 million in addition to the undrawn USD 75 million Revolving Credit Facility

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were USD 0.45, up from USD 0.09 in Q2 2017

Quarterly dividend is maintained at USD 0.20 per share, up 33% from Q2 2017

Financial guidance for 2018 reiterated at: New multi-client investments* of approximately USD 260 million Additional multi-client investments expected from sales of existing surveys with risk sharing arrangements Pre-funding of new multi-client investments* expected to be approximately 45-50%



*New multi-client investments excluding investments related to surveys with risk sharing arrangements

"TGS delivered an excellent financial result in Q2 2018 driven by strong late sales which were up 73% year-on-year. This helped TGS to achieve its highest quarterly operating profit in four years. The global multi-client seismic market has been on an improving trend for more than a year now. TGS's strong quarter was partly a result of high regional license round activity combined with a pick-up in activity related to acreage turnover and farm-ins particularly among independents and smaller E&P companies. These triggering events fluctuate from quarter to quarter, therefore short-term volatility continues to be high. However, TGS believes that, with oil price continuing well above the level budgeted by most E&P companies, additional funds may be available for exploration spending by our customers at the end of the year," TGS' CEO Kristian Johansen stated.



To access TGS Q2 2018 results information, please use the web links below:

Q2 2018 Presentation and Webcast

Kristian Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO) will present the results at 09:00 CEST at Felix Conference Center, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to the public and can be followed live on the internet at www.tgs.com.

The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.

Q2 2018 Conference Call

CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will host a conference call on 2 August 2018 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EDT). Attendees may want to call 5-10 minutes before to ensure registration and access.

Norwegian attendees are invited to call +800 51084 or +47 2100 2610

International attendees are invited to call 800 358 6377 or + 44 (0)330 336 9105

US attendees are invited to call +1 800 239 9838 or +1 323-794-2551

Participants will need to quote the following confirmation code when dialing into the conference: 7777090.

A Q&A session will follow a short introduction, based upon the presentation issued in the morning. To pose a question, please press *1.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after. To access replay of the TGS conference call:

dial +47 23 50 00 77 or +800 196 72 (Norway)

+44 (0) 207 660 0134 or +0 808 101 1153 (International)

+1 719 457 0820 or +888 203 1112 (US)

Replay access code 7777090 followed by # (pound-sign)

A replay of the conference call will also be available at www.tgs.com.



Company summary TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions. For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.

Forward-looking statements and contact information All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS). TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".

For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email:sven.larsen@tgs.com Will Ashby

SVP Investor Relations

HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby@tgs.com This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

