<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.08.2018 07:01:32

TGS Quarterly Dividend

ASKER, NORWAY (2 August 2018) - Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2018, the Board of TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.20 per share (NOK 1.62 per share).

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.20 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.62 per share)

Last trading day including right: 8 August 2018

Ex-date: 9 August 2018

Record date: 10 August 2018

Payment date: 23 August 2018

Date of approval: 1 August 2018


Company Summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide.  In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.


Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.

Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS). TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".

 

For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
Email: sven.larsen@tgs.com

Will Ashby
SVP Investor Relations, HR & Communication
Tel: +1 713 860 2184
Email: will.ashby@tgs.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TGS via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

01.08.18
Ölpreise wegen steigender OPEC-Produktion unter Druck – das müssen Anleger jetzt beachten!
31.07.18
Vontobel: derimail - Heute Zeichnungsschluss: Partizipationszertifikat auf Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer
31.07.18
Die Luft wird dünner für den SMI
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Zentralbank erreicht ihre Ziele
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs 37.86 0.00% TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie unentschlossen
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
Feintool erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
Analyst: Diese sieben Luxus-Aktien überleben jeden Handelskrieg

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Am Donnerstag verbuchen die Börsen in Fernost durchweg Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB