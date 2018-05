TDC : TDC’s Senior Unsecured Debt rated B+

Today, Fitch has changed TDC’s Senior Unsecured Debt rating to "B+” from "BB-". TDC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating is unchanged and remains "B+” with a stable outlook.









For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

This notification was made by Dennis Callesen, Investor Relations Manager at TDC A/S.





