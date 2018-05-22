TDC : TDC A/S Consent Solicitations

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Nothing in this announcement constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any security.

22 May 2018

TDC A/S CONSENT SOLICITATIONS

to holders of its outstanding

EUR 500,000,000 3.75 per cent. Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes")

and the

GBP 550,000,000 5.625 per cent. Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes")

(each a "Series" and, together, the "Notes")

On 15 May 2018, TDC A/S (the "Issuer") invited holders of each Series of the Notes to consent to waive certain change of control put option rights contained in the terms and conditions (in respect of each Series, the "Conditions") of the relevant Series in connection with the acquisition by DK Telekommunikation ApS of the outstanding shares of the Issuer (the "Acquisition"), as proposed by the Issuer for approval by way of an extraordinary resolution of the holders of each such Series (an "Extraordinary Resolution"), and all as further described in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 15 May 2018 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum", and each such invitation in respect of a Series, a "Consent Solicitation"). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

Updates to Capital Structure

Page v of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum contains a diagram of the proposed capital structure following completion of the Acquisition. Subsequent to the date of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, the Issuer has determined that the New Opco financing facilities will no longer include a EUR 200 million capex facility but instead the EUR 300 million revolving credit facility will be increased to EUR 500 million.

Save as expressly set out herein, the terms of the Consent Solicitation will continue in full force and effect.



Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:



The Solicitation Agent



Nordea Bank AB (publ)



c/o Nordea Danmark, filial af Nordea Bank AB (publ), Sverige



Grønjordsvej 10



DK-2300 Copenhagen S



Denmark



Telephone: +45 61 61 29 96



Attention: Nordea Liability Management



Email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com



In this announcement, references to "Solicitation Agent" shall be construed to include a reference to any of the branch offices of Nordea Bank AB (publ) and/or any successor entity pursuant to a merger or reorganisation wherein the surviving entity assumes the obligations of Nordea Bank AB (publ). The Solicitation Agent is not acting through a U.S. broker-dealer affiliate and, accordingly, will not discuss the Consent Solicitations or the contents of this announcement with any Noteholder who is unable to confirm it is not located or resident in the United States.



The Tabulation Agent



Lucid Issuer Services Limited Tankerton Works



12 Argyle Walk



London WC1H 8HA



United Kingdom



Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880



Attention: David Shilson Email: tdc@lucid-is.com



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014. In accordance with the above and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Dennis Callesen, Investor Relations Manager of the Issuer.



