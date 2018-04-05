Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
TDC : Major shareholder announcement regarding TDC A/S
In accordance with Section 38 and 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, cf. the Danish Executive Order no. 1171 of 31 November 2017 on major shareholders, it is hereby announced that UBS Group AG has informed TDC
- that on 27 March 2018 they deposed shares bringing their holding of voting rights and share capital attached to shares in TDC below 10%,
- that on 28 March 2018 they acquired financial instruments bringing their holding of voting rights through financial instruments above 5%, and
- that on 29 March 2018 they deposed financial instruments bringing their holding of voting rights through financial instruments below 5%.
UBS Group AG holds:
- 75,783,400 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 75,783,400) in TDC, corresponding to 9.33% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights and
- 29,119,078 shares and voting rights in TDC through financial instruments (with a right to cash settlement), corresponding to 3.59% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights.
which in total amount to 12.92% of the total share capital and of the voting rights in TDC. The shares are owned indirectly.
For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.
