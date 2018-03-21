Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
TDC : Major shareholder announcement regarding TDC A/S

In accordance with Section 38 and 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act cf. the Danish Executive Order no. 1172 of 31 November 2017 on major shareholders, it is hereby announced that UBS Group AG has informed TDC that on 14 March 2018 they deposed shares bringing their holding of voting rights and share capital attached to shares in TDC below 5%.

UBS Group AG holds:

  • 40,590,899 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 40,590,899) in TDC, corresponding to 4.99% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights and
  • 51,745,141 shares and voting rights in TDC through financial instruments (with a right to cash settlement), corresponding to 6.37% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights.

which in total amount to 11.37% of the total share capital and of the voting rights in TDC. The shares are owned indirectly.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC A/S
Teglholmsgade 1
0900 Copenhagen C
DK-Denmark
tdc.com

