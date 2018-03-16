Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.03.2018 14:36:30

TDC : Major shareholder announcement regarding TDC A/S

In accordance with Section 38 and 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, cf. the Danish Executive Order no. 1172 of 31 November 2017 on major shareholders, it is hereby announced that UBS Group AG has informed TDC that on 13 March 2018 they deposed shares bringing their holding of voting rights and share capital attached to shares in TDC below 10% and at the same time UBS Group AG’s acquired financial instruments bringing their holding of voting rights through financial instruments above 5%.

UBS Group AG holds:

  • 40,731,262 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 40,731,262) in TDC, corresponding to 5.02% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights and
  • 51,291,905 shares and voting rights in TDC through financial instruments (with a right to cash settlement), corresponding to 6.32% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights.

which in total amount to 11.33% of the total share capital and of the voting rights in TDC. The shares are owned indirectly.


For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC A/S
Teglholmsgade 1
0900 Copenhagen C
DK-Denmark
tdc.com

Release 28-2018 Storaktionærmeddelelse UBS Group AG - UK

Nachrichten zu TDC A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TDC A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
09:30
DAX: Erholungsmodus bestätigt
08:32
SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TDC A-S 7.82 -0.13% TDC A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv - Franken bleibt "hoch" bewertet
Bitcoin-Kurs fällt unter 8000 US-Dollar
SMI kaum verändert - DAX nach technischen Problemen fester
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Dufry 2017 mit weiterem Wachstum und Gewinnsprung - Aktie unter Druck
Vifor Pharma hält nach gutem Wachstum 2017 an Zielen für 2020 fest - Aktie konnte zulegen
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende
Swiss Re erzielt im EVM einen Verlust - Management verdient weniger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen starten freundlich
Der US-Aktienmarkt hat am Freitag fester eröffnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB