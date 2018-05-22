<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2018 11:50:05

TDC : Announcement of Request for Delisting of TDC's Shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Announcement of Request for Delisting of TDC's Shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen

Following Company Announcement 47/2018 of 7 May 2018 from TDC A/S ("TDC") in which DK Telekommunikation ApS announced its decision to exercise its right, under sections 70 - 72 of the Danish Companies Act, to complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by TDC's remaining minority shareholders, the board of directors of TDC has today, upon request from DK Telekommunikation ApS, decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") for a delisting of all TDC's shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Provided that Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the delisting will be completed as soon as possible. The last day of trading is expected to be 4 June 2018 being the last day banks in Denmark are open during the four-week squeeze-out period expiring on 5 June 2018 at 23.59 (CET).

                              

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

This notification was made by Dennis Callesen, Investor Relations Manager at TDC A/S.


TDC A/S

Teglholmsgade 1

0900 Copenhagen C

DK-Denmark

tdc.com

Attachment

Nachrichten zu TDC A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TDC A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:36
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
08:47
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:42
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Energie-Titel mit höchster Dividendenrendite
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TDC A-S 7.91 1.40% TDC A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
SMI und DAX unentschlossen
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX unentschlossen
Am Dienstag präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB