TDC : Announcement of Request for Delisting of TDC's Shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen

Announcement of Request for Delisting of TDC's Shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen

Following Company Announcement 47/2018 of 7 May 2018 from TDC A/S ("TDC") in which DK Telekommunikation ApS announced its decision to exercise its right, under sections 70 - 72 of the Danish Companies Act, to complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by TDC's remaining minority shareholders, the board of directors of TDC has today, upon request from DK Telekommunikation ApS, decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") for a delisting of all TDC's shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Provided that Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the delisting will be completed as soon as possible. The last day of trading is expected to be 4 June 2018 being the last day banks in Denmark are open during the four-week squeeze-out period expiring on 5 June 2018 at 23.59 (CET).

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

This notification was made by Dennis Callesen, Investor Relations Manager at TDC A/S.





TDC A/S

Teglholmsgade 1

0900 Copenhagen C

DK-Denmark

tdc.com

