TD opens new convenient location in Surrey close to Gateway Skytrain Station and other amenities to serve a growing community

Personalized financial advice offered in a comfortable and energy-efficient new space

TD makes a $50,000 grant to DIVERSEcity for an entrepreneurship program

SURREY, BC, May 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Today, TD officially opened a new branch serving Surrey, one of the fastest growing centres in B.C. The branch, located at 10835 City Parkway (unit 103) is located close to the Gateway Skytrain Station, Forsyth Park, Surrey City Hall and Fraser Health's corporate offices.

"Downtown Surrey is quickly becoming the place to be in Metro, whether it's to live or work and we're pleased to open our newest location right in the heart of this vibrant community close to shops, workplaces, parks and other amenities," said Ravi Kochhar, Branch Manager, TD Canada Trust. "Surrey's motto is 'the future lives here' and it's apparent when you come to City Parkway and see the growth."

TD opened the new location to meet the growing needs of downtown Surrey, which includes new businesses, first-time home buyers, BC government employees and long-time Surrey residents.

"Surrey continues to be a major growth market for TD," said Gurjiv Chahil, District Vice President - Surrey, TD Canada Trust. "Adding this newest location for our customers will offer them greater convenience and easy access to TD's full service offering – from everyday banking, to small business banking to financial planning and mortgages."

More comfort, convenience and sustainable attributes include:

An inviting, open concept feel encourages collaboration and conversation so our customers can get the meaningful, personalized advice they need.

encourages collaboration and conversation so our customers can get the meaningful, personalized advice they need. Energy-efficient design helps reduce the branch's environmental footprint and reinforces our commitment to the environment. Electric vehicle charging stations are available nearby in a paid parking lot.

helps reduce the branch's environmental footprint and reinforces our commitment to the environment. Electric vehicle charging stations are available nearby in a paid parking lot. A customer lounge with a beverage station offers a comfortable space to gather or wait for an appointment with access to free WIFI.

with a beverage station offers a comfortable space to gather or wait for an appointment with access to free WIFI. Digital displays throughout the branch and an interactive touch screen offer customers access to current information, advice and tips to help manage their finances while they wait to see a customer service representative.

throughout the branch and an interactive touch screen offer customers access to current information, advice and tips to help manage their finances while they wait to see a customer service representative. Sustainable interior elements like responsibly sourced wood finishes, recycled materials and low-energy lighting.

like responsibly sourced wood finishes, recycled materials and low-energy lighting. A flexible, scalable design means everything – including the walls, fixtures and wickets – is movable. This flexibility allows the branch to easily grow and adapt along with the needs of the community.

In addition to the grand-opening festivities and ribbon-cutting ceremony, TD made a $50,000 grant to the Surrey-based DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, a registered not-for-profit agency offering a wide range of services and programs to the culturally diverse communities of the Lower Mainland. The grant will be used to fund the TD Immigrant Entrepreneurship Program.

As part of TD's extended hours, the branch is open 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Friday; 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday; and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The new branch is wheelchair accessible and features two full-service ATMs, with one dispensing US currency. Employees at City Parkway speak multiple languages including English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Punjabi.

About TD Canada Trust

TD Canada Trust offers personal and business banking to more than 12 million customers. We provide a wide range of products and services from chequing and savings accounts, to credit cards, mortgages and business banking, to credit protection and travel medical insurance, as well as advice on managing everyday finances. TD Canada Trust makes banking comfortable with award-winning service and convenience through 24/7 mobile, internet, telephone and ATM banking, as well as in over 1,100 branches, with convenient hours to serve customers better. For more information, please visit: tdcanadatrust.com. TD Canada Trust is the Canadian retail bank of TD Bank Group, the sixth largest bank in North America. Mutual Funds Representatives with TD Investment Services Inc. distribute mutual funds at TD Canada Trust.

SOURCE TD Canada Trust