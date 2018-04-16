<
16.04.2018 18:32:08

TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions

16-Apr-2018 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PDMR Transactions

Moscow, Russia - 16 April 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru financial supermarket, has been notified of the transactions by Anatoly Makeshin, VP for Payment Systems at Tinkoff Bank.

 

Details of the transactions are in the document attached.

 

For enquiries:

 

 

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

media@tinkoff.ru

Tinkoff Bank

Larisa Chernysheva

IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

 

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. TCS Group includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs across Russia.

The Group was founded in 2006 by the Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

With no retail branches, the Group serves its customers remotely via online channels and its call centre, and operates a network of over 2,500 representatives to ensure smooth delivery of its products. The network covers all of Russia and allows next day delivery to most customers.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, Russia's first and only direct bank offering both own brand and partner retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru platform. The product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers).

As at 1 February 2018, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 11.7%. The 2017 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 19 bn, ROE grew to 52.8%.

Banki.ru, Russia's largest financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016.

Tinkoff Bank is a General Partner of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2018.

 

 

Attachment

Document title: Details of the Transactions
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TFONFJJLJI
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: POS
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 5416

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

675085  16-Apr-2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=675085&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

