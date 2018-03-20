Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
20.03.2018 16:45:54

TCM Group A/S: Notice Annual General Meeting 2018

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT                                                                                                                 

No. 20/2018

Tvis, 20 March 2018

The annual general meeting of TCM Group A/S will be held on the 12th of April 2018 at 4 p.m. (CET) at Skautrupvej 22b, Tvis, 7500 Holstebro, Denmark.

The notice and the agenda for the annual general meeting are attached to this announcement. The latter shows that Carsten Bjerg, former CEO of Grundfos and member of the board of directors of Vestas Wind Systems, Rockwool International and MT Højgaard, as well as Søren Mygind Eskildsen, CEO of Louis Poulsen and with an extensive management career at the Danfoss Group, Exhausto and Logstor, are being proposed as new Board Members by the Board of Directors of TCM Group. In relation hereto the chairman of TCM Group A/S Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae states:

”We are very pleased to announce that two such competent and experienced profiles like Carsten Bjerg and Søren Mygind Eskildsen are willing to join the Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S.
Carsten will contribute with his international CEO background and extensive board experience, while Søren with his deep insight in operation and supply chain will contribute to ensure that efficiency and profit continue to follow the growth.”

For further information please contact:
Ole Lund Andersen, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 125 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

