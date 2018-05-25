<
25.05.2018 10:24:36

TCM Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 27/2018

Tvis, 25 May 2018

Major shareholder announcement
Referring to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company"), can inform, that Handelsbanken Fonder AB has notified, that the fund owns 552,301 shares in the Company, corresponding to 5.52 % of the total share capital and of the voting rights.

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Ole Lund Andersen, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 125 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment

