TCEB and Bangkok Airways launch 'Fly and Meet Double Bonus' to Attract CLMV Business Travellers

YANGON, Myanmar, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has partnered with Bangkok Airways to kick-off its campaign to attract meeting and incentive groups from the Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) markets. The 'Fly and Meet Double Bonus' promotion for Myanmar was launched by TCEB's Director of President Office Department, Mr.Puripan Bunnag, and Bangkok Airway's Vice President - Sales, Mr. Varong Israsena Na Ayudhya, at Chatrium Hotel in Yangon on May 7, 2018.

Puripan said: "The partnership with Bangkok Airways is in line with Thailand's strategic development through collaboration with neighboring countries, especially those in the CLMV. In addition, it is TCEB's policy to work closely with the private sector to boost Thailand's MICE industry. Our joint promotion campaign comes at the right timing because of the present active business activities in the region. We saw a healthy CLMV business traveler arrival growth of as high as 24% last year and we expect a healthier picture contributed by this campaign".

Varong said: "With Bangkok Airways' strong presence as a full service carrier in CMLV as well as its flexible flight connectivity within domestic Thailand linking the MICE cities, we strongly believe this partnership will attract a growing number of CLMV business travellers into the country".

The campaign delivers a series of benefits for meeting and incentive travel groups. For VIPs arriving at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, TCEB will provide a special MICE lane with fast track service through immigration. It will also offer a financial subsidy up to 300,000 Thai Baht(USD 9,000) per group. Planners may also opt for cultural performances, meet-and-greet service or Thai craft demonstrations of equivalent value to their financial subsidies.

Bangkok Airways will provide one complimentary ticket for every group of 50 passengers; FlyerBonus double points, additional 10 kilograms of baggage allowance, pre-assigned group seating, a special check-in counter, pre-check-in service, priority tagging and souvenirs.

To qualify, the inbound group must comprise at least 50 delegates, enter Thailand on a Bangkok Airways flight, and stay at least two nights at a registered hotel or hold an activity at a venue certified by the Thailand MICE Venue Standard. The promotion campaign is applicable in all the four CLMV countries and is effective from April 2018 till September 2019.

Sales Contact:

TCEB
Ms.Nathinee Chamchan
Email: nathinee_c@tceb.or.th
Tel: +662-694-6000

Bangkok Airways
Mr.Thawatchai Thanapanitsakul
Email: dadsdpg@bangkokair.com
Tel: +(84)236-386-8897

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180508/2114713-1

SOURCE Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited

Wall Street schliesst dank hoher Ölpreise fester - Kauflaune hält an
Die US-Indizes schlossen an die positive Entwicklung der letzten Woche an.

