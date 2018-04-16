<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.04.2018 22:05:00

Symantec to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on May 10, 2018

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC) today announced that it will release its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018, which ended on March 30, 2018, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Symantec will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from Symantec's Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 475-6198 or (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 3677179. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through Symantec's Investor Relations website at http://investor.symantec.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/.

A replay of the webcast will be available on Symantec's Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the call and will be available for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will run for ten days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference code 3677179.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec’s Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world’s largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

NOTE TO EDITORS: If you would like additional information on Symantec Corporation and its products, please visit the Symantec News Room at http://www.symantec.com/newsroom. All prices noted are in U.S. dollars and are valid only in the United States.

Symantec, the Symantec logo and the Checkmark logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Symantec Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Symantec Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Symantec Corp.mehr Analysen

06.04.18 Symantec Buy Standpoint Research
01.02.18 Symantec Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.12.17 Symantec Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.11.17 Symantec Outperform Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
09.10.17 Symantec Hold Standpoint Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
Vontobel: Umfrage: Ihre Mithilfe ist gefragt!
09:10
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
09:01
Deutsche Euroshop – Rally voraus?
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:36
J.P. Morgan AM: US Gesamt- und Kerninflationsrate über 2%
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Symantec Corp. 26.45 -4.72% Symantec Corp.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Goldman-Sachs-Analysten erwarten massiven Kurseinbruch bei Tesla-Aktie
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wisekey-Aktie legt zu: Wisekey reduziert 2017 den Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Montagshandel mit Gewinnen
Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-amerikanischen Börsen freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB