Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.03.2018 09:46:47

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 12

                                                                

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders

 

Company Announcement No 15/2018

 		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark

 

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

 

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

 

 
26 March 2018 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 12

On 20 February 2018 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 500m. The share buyback commenced on 21 February 2018 and will be completed by 31 December 2018.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number
of shares		VWAP

 		Gross value
(DKK)
Accumulated,
most recent announcement		 

215,000		  

50,799,540.00
19 March 2018
20 March 2018
21 March 2018
22 March 2018
23 March 2018		18,000
17,000
17,000
20,000
20,000		228.34
230.64
231.12
227.28
226.17		4,110,120.00
3,920,880.00
3,929,040.00
4,545,600.00
4,523,400.00
Total over week 1292,000 21,029,040.00
Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme 		 

307,000		  

71,828,580.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,761,715 own shares, equal to 5.35% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
                                
Karen Frøsig                                      Bjarne Larsen
CEO                                                  Deputy Group Chief Executive
Encl

FM 15 incl enc.

Nachrichten zu Sydbank A-Smehr Nachrichten

18.09.17
 DGAP-UK-Regulatory: Sydbank A-S (EQS Group)
19.12.16
 DGAP-UK-Regulatory: Sydbank A-S (EQS Group)
12.12.16
 DGAP-UK-Regulatory: Sydbank A-S (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Sydbank A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:59
Gold als sicherer Hafen gesucht
09:30
Vontobel: Nahrungsergänzung die Ihr Portfolio stärkt: mit 8% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer
08:43
SMI schliesst auf Jahrestief
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:56
J.P. Morgan AM: Anstieg in der für 2019 erwarteten Anzahl an US-Leitzinserhöhungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sydbank A-S 227.20 -0.26% Sydbank A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten: Das iPhone X dürfte weiterhin für Probleme bei Apple sorgen
Verpasste Chance: Warren Buffett hat einen Investment-Fehler gemacht
Givaudan will Naturex übernehmen - Naturex-Aktien legen zu, Givaudan verliert nur leicht
SMI und DAX freundlich
Alpiq verkauft laut Medienbericht Gebäudetechnik-Sparte nach Frankreich
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen
Alpiq verkauft offenbar Gebäudetechnik an Bouygues
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Darum ist der Euro unter Druck - Auch zum Franken tiefer
Vom "kleinen Bruder" ausgestochen: Ist der Litecoin der bessere Bitcoin?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX freundlich
Zum Wochenauftakt kann der heimische Aktienmarkt zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB