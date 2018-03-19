Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
19.03.2018 10:01:46

Sydbank share buyback programme: Transactions in week 11

                                                                

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders

 

Company Announcement No 13/2018

 		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark

 

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

 

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

 

 
19 March 2018 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 11

On 20 February 2018 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 500m. The share buyback commenced on 21 February 2018 and will be completed by 31 December 2018.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number
of shares		VWAP

 		Gross value
(DKK)
Accumulated,
most recent announcement		 

157,000		  

37,359,400.00
12 March 2018
13 March 2018
14 March 2018
15 March 2018
16 March 2018		8,000
7,000
7,000
18,000
18,000		236.69
239.97
237.49
226.70
229.10		1,893,520.00
1,679,790.00
1,662,430.00
4,080,600.00
4,123,800.00
Total over week 1158,000 13,440,140.00
Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme 		 

215,000		  

50,799,540.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,685,064 own shares, equal to 5.24% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
                                
Karen Frøsig                                      Bjarne Larsen
CEO                                                  Deputy Group Chief Executive
Encl

FM 13 incl enc.

