Swedish Steel Prize 2018 finalists stand out with pioneering designs

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Steel Prize is awarded annually by SSAB, the global leader in high-strength steel and wear plate, to recognize the most innovative and creative products and solutions utilizing high-strength steels. Now the Swedish Steel Prize 2018 finalists have been named, revealing four innovative design concepts that utilize high-strength steel to achieve the highest possible performance. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Stockholm on May 24.

"We have nominated four finalists with quite different perspectives on innovation that the jury found mind blowing. They range from completely new product features to applications that challenge traditional design by using modern materials," says Eva Petursson, chair of the Swedish Steel Prize jury and head of SSAB's strategic R&D.

The four finalists and jury motivations are:

CTE Spa, Italy, has developed a small truck-mounted sky-lift of extraordinary versatility, height and reach. The compact boom system has a unique, elevated slewing mechanism that provides the added capability of maneuvering around corners, giving access to confined spaces where traditional solutions fail. A carefully considered design as well as the optimization of all boom cross sections and use of high-strength steel made this possible.

JAK Metalli Oy, Finland, has invented a unique cutting principle for the cleansing of roadside vegetation that provides a much more controlled operation for small trees than conventional chain crushers. The innovative design utilizes the potential of high-strength and wear-resistant steel. This has resulted in a lightweight cutter head that allows for high productivity and a safer work environment, combined with extremely low energy consumption as well as operational costs.

Mantella S.r.l., Italy, has made a unique design and an innovative solution for a trailer and body that represents an entirely new generation. It was made possible by skilled design work and smart production methods in combination with the advantages of high-strength and wear-resistant steel. This new, lightweight trailer has improved stability, low operational costs as well as high transport efficiency.

With a modular design concept using almost no welding, Trufab Global, Australia, has created a flexible and lightweight grain auger wagon that allows for the final assembly to be done on-site. By utilizing modules, different sizes can easily be delivered, while maintenance is also simplified. This new chaser bin reduces cost and increases production efficiency for producers as well as end-users.

