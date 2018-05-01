Support KC and Shipley Communications, LLC to organize a workshop on How to do Grant Reporting Minus Anxiety and Stress.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Support KC and Shipley Communications, LLC will organize a workshop for nonprofits on grant reporting on Monday, May 7, as part of their Mission Ready Monday series. The workshop for May will focus on the do's and don'ts of writing grant proposals without causing anxiety or stress.

Grant reporting is one of the most important tasks that is a must for nonprofits and which happens to induce lot of anxiety and stress because of its competitive nature. But anxiety and stress need not be a part of this process. Rather it can be very fulfilling if certain steps are taken and time is managed well.

Though there is no one formula for successful grant reporting, yet there are certain traits to a successful proposal that is more likely to be funded. This workshop will talk about what elements nonprofits must take note of while preparing for writing a grant proposal. For a grant reviewer who does not know the project at all or know your nonprofit, one of the important factors would be clarity, a clear action plan and also make sure to specify the needs that the project will meet and capacity of program to meet them. The plan/idea must also be presented in a compelling manner. Formatting of the proposal is as important as the content.

The January and February Mission Ready Monday workshops delved into grants management calendar and creating a grant matrix to identify grants or foundations that are a good fit for nonprofits. The funding agency must be appropriate for the nonprofit's program. Having a grants management calendar and building a grant matrix are the building blocks to help plan in writing a successful grant proposal.

"Fund development and communications are critical to nonprofit success, says Debra Box, executive director at Support KC. "Through our partnership with Shipley Communications, we are excited to offer this opportunity for our clients to do a "deeper dive" into their fund development and communications practices and learn new techniques to support them in these efforts," adds Box.

The Mission Ready Monday™ schedule for 2018 will cover everything from grants to how to give feedback. The series was created to help nonprofits create efficiencies and stay on mission.

March 5, 2018- Event Planning 101.

April 9, 2018- Make some time- No really make some time.

May 7, 2018- Grant Reporting Do's and Don'ts.

June 11, 2018- Branding 101.

July 23, 2018- How to give feedback.

August 13, 2018- Sponsors Needed.

September 17, 2018- Government Grants.

October 22, 2018- Once Upon a Time: Telling your story and making it stick.

November 19, 2018- Maintaining Your Social Media

December, 2018- Program Evaluation (Date TBD)

Support KC

Support KC provides nonprofit organizations with business and development expertise, empowering them to focus on their missions. We help organizations with limited resources and staff in necessary tasks such as accounting, data management, fundraising and managing strategy. By helping manage these tasks, Support KC helps nonprofits do what they do best, change lives. And in the process of helping, we too change lives— behind the scenes. For more information, visit http://www.supportkc.org.

http://shipleycommunication s.com/ [Shipley Communications, LLC __title__ ]

Shipley Communications specializes in you. Your company, your brand and your market. We are your go-to experts for public relations, market strategy, speech writing, fundraising, public engagement, campaign planning and crisis communication. At Shipley Communications, we believe in communication that is simple, honest and has the power to change the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.shipleycommunications.com.

SOURCE Shipley Communications