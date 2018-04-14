Sunshine Recycling of Jacksonville Contracted to Supply Dumpster Rentals During Renovation of Columns Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FSI Construction has awarded Sunshine Recycling of Jacksonville a contract to supply dumpster rentals during its renovation of The Columns, a 246-unit apartment community located at 333 Laurina Street in Jacksonville's Glynlea-Grove Park area.

"The Columns Apartments were built in 1967 and after over a half-century of use, they're definitely in need of some upgrades and repairs," observes Chuck Herb, owner of Sunshine Recycling. "This is going to be a fairly involved renovation, with a lot of work being done inside the units and to the building exteriors and landscaping. Once the work is completed, it's going to create a whole new look and functionality for this apartment community."

During the remodel, Sunshine Recycling will be supplying 30-yard roll-off dumpsters for construction debris and other discarded materials, which will be hauled away weekly and recycled. Sunshine Recycling expects to be on the project for several months.

"FSI is a great company to work with, and we are currently assisting them with several other construction projects as well," Herb says. "When we provide regular hauling services during a project such as the Columns Apartments renovation, it helps the whole project run more smoothly. At any job site, a lot of debris and refuse is going to be generated. If it starts accumulating, that can hinder the work that needs to be done, which is why it needs to be promptly cleared away."

Sunshine Recycling services many different contractors in the Jacksonville area, in addition to a long list of commercial businesses and private residences. For information about projects that Sunshine has been involved with, check out the company's blog at http://www.dumpsters-jacksonville.com/blog/. To request a free recycling or waste management quote, call 904-260-3722, or visit http://www.dumpsters-jacksonville.com/contact-us/ and fill out the online contact form.

About Sunshine Recycling of Jacksonville:

Sunshine Recycling Inc. of Jacksonville is a dumpster rental company servicing north Florida. Offering various sizes of dumpsters including front-load, roll off and full-size construction dumpsters, Sunshine Recycling also collects recyclables, waste and construction debris, and provides hauling services and trash compactors. The company is a proud member of the U.S. Green Building Council and is LEED AP certified. For more information about renting construction dumpsters in Jacksonville, please visit our website at http://www.dumpsters-jacksonville.com.

